Penguins players make annual holiday visit to UPMC Children's Hospital

Some lucky kids got some very special visitors on Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins spent the morning at UPMC Pittsburgh's Children's Hospital, and they came bearing gifts.

There was no morning skate for several Penguins players, as they chose to hand out Christmas gifts instead of body checks.

"We have guys that leave to go up to visit with one mentality, and by the time they're done without kids, they come with a whole new appreciation for what our kids go through, survive, and triumph," said Rebecca Desmond with Children's Hospital.

From one room to another, these professional athletes brought cheer to a lot of kids and parents who needed it.

"There are no words for them to come around and see someone like Hunter. It's awesome," said Elizabeth Kramer, a patient's mom.

What struck Kramer about the visit from the players to her son was how gentle and kind they were.

"Very genuine, so genuine. Great guys, I love it," Kramer said.

"It's saying a lot about their character to be able to see the kids and how tough they are," mother Alyxandria Sickles said.

Penguins winger Kevin Hayes knows a thing or two about toughness.

"We have nothing on these kids. These kids battle every day. They wake up and use all their strength," Hayes said.

Hayes is an NHL veteran, and he's done these kinds of visits a lot over the years, as he told KDKA-TV.

The kids get the gifts, the pictures, and the attention, but the players also get a lot out of something like this.

"Seeing the smiles on the faces when we come in and say hello is something that forms memories for us," Hayes said.