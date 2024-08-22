Penguins unveil jersey numbers for newly acquired players
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Penguins have unveiled what jersey numbers several players who were acquired this offseason will be wearing.
The team shared photos of the jersey numbers for several players in a social media post on Instagram.
The team announced that the following new players will be wearing the following numbers:
Kevin Hayes will be wearing #13. The Penguins acquired Hayes from the St. Louis Blues in a trade back in June.
Cody Glass will be wearing #19. Glass was acquired from Nashville in a trade last week.
Matt Grzelcyk will be wearing #24. The defenseman signed a one-year deal with the Penguins when free agency opened earlier this year.
Sebastian Aho will be wearing #25. The Penguins signed Aho to a two-year contract earlier this year.
Blake Lizotte will wear #46. The team signed Lizotte to a two-year deal earlier this year.
Lastly, Matthew Beauvillier will wear #72. He signed a one-year deal with the team earlier this year.