Watch CBS News
Penguins

Penguins unveil jersey numbers for newly acquired players

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Aug. 21, 2024
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Aug. 21, 2024 17:10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Penguins have unveiled what jersey numbers several players who were acquired this offseason will be wearing.

The team shared photos of the jersey numbers for several players in a social media post on Instagram. 

The team announced that the following new players will be wearing the following numbers:

Kevin Hayes will be wearing #13. The Penguins acquired Hayes from the St. Louis Blues in a trade back in June.

Cody Glass will be wearing #19. Glass was acquired from Nashville in a trade last week. 

Matt Grzelcyk will be wearing #24. The defenseman signed a one-year deal with the Penguins when free agency opened earlier this year. 

Sebastian Aho will be wearing #25. The Penguins signed Aho to a two-year contract earlier this year. 

Blake Lizotte will wear #46. The team signed Lizotte to a two-year deal earlier this year.

Lastly, Matthew Beauvillier will wear #72. He signed a one-year deal with the team earlier this year.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.