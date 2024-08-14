Penguins acquire forward Cody Glass and multiple draft picks in two trades

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas was busy on Tuesday, making two separate trades - acquiring an NHL forward and multiple draft picks.

Early in the day, the Penguins announced they had acquired a 2026 second-round pick and a 2025 third-round pick from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Later on in the day, the Penguins acquired forward Cody Glass, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Jordan Frasca.

Glass, a 25-year-old center, was taken sixth overall in the 2017 NHL Draft and was the first-ever pick in Vegas Golden Knights' history.

Since debuting in the NHL in the 2019-20 season, Glass has played 187 NHL games, scoring 29 goals, 42 assists, and 72 points.

Glass struggled in Nashville last season, scoring only six goals and seven assists in 41 games, but in the 2022-23 season, he scored a career-high 14 goals, 21 assists, and 35 points in 72 games played.

As a result, in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Penguins now have a first-round pick, no second-round pick, three third-round picks, a fourth-round pick, two fifth-round picks, and picks in the sixth and seventh rounds.

The Penguins are set to open the 2024-25 season on October 9 against the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena.