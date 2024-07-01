Pittsburgh Penguins trade forward Reilly Smith to New York Rangers for draft picks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Reilly Smith to the New York Rangers for draft picks.

The Penguins will take back a 2027 second-round draft pick and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick in exchange for Smith.

Smith, 33, was acquired last summer from the Vegas Golden Knights to help fortify the top-six and give the Penguins another scoring option amid Jason Zucker's departure.

In 76 games with the Penguins, Smith recorded 13 goals and 27 assists for 40 points.

Penguins sign Anthony Beauvillier to one-year contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Anthony Beauvillier to a one-year contract.

Beauvillier is signed through the 2024.25 season and carries an average annual value of $1.25 million.



Beauvillier, 27, has played in eight NHL seasons split between the New York Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators.

The forward played with the Canucks, Blackhawks and Predators during the 2023-24 season, scoring five goals and recording 12 assists for 17 points.

In 550 career NHL games, the 5-foot-11, 181-pound Quebec native has recorded 116 goals, 130 assists and 246 points.

Penguins sign Matt Grzelcyk to one-year deal

The Penguins have signed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a one-year contract.

The contract runs through the 2024-25 season and carries an average annual value of $2.75 million.

Grzelcyk, 30, spent his first eight seasons in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, scoring 25 goals, 110 assists and 135 points, and is plus-137 in 445 games.

Defenseman Ryan Shea re-signs with Penguins

The Penguins have re-signed a player who earned a contract with the team last season. Defenseman Ryan Shea re-signed with the Penguins on a one-year contract.

The contract runs through the 2024.25 season and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.



Shea, 27, spent the 2023-24 season between Pittsburgh and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

He made his NHL debut with Pittsburgh on Oct. 21, 2023. Shea scored once in NHL 31 games. The defenseman totaled six points (two goals, four assists) with WBS in 23 games.

Penguins sign forward Jimmy Huntington to one-year deal

The Penguins signed forward Jimmy Huntington on a one-year contract.

The contract will run through the 2024.25 campaign and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.



Huntington, 25, spent the 2023-24 season with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League. He played in 67 games and notched 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists).

The forward recorded 14 points, including five goals, in 20 AHL playoff games to help the Bears win a Calder Cup Championship.

Penguins sign defenseman Mac Hollowell to one-year contract

The Penguins signed defenseman Mac Hollowell to a one-year contract.

The contract will run through the 2024.25 campaign and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.



Hollowell, 25, spent the 2023-24 season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League. He played in 64 games and scored 44 points (three goals, 41 assists) during the regular season.