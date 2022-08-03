Penguins single-game tickets on sale today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We may be in the midst of the dog days of summer but that doesn't mean many aren't looking forward to fall and hockey season!

Beginning today at 10 a.m., Penguins fans can begin purchasing single-game tickets.

This includes two preseason games and 41 regular season games at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins drop the puck on the 2022-23 season at PPG Paints Arena against the Arizona Coyotes.

More information, as well as the Penguins' schedule, can be found on their website.