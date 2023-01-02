Watch CBS News
Penguins' Kris Letang leaves Winter Classic to return home in wake of father's passing

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang was battling an injury as of late, which left him out of the Winter Classic matchup against the Boston Bruins. 

According to head coach Mike Sullivan, Letang will not be with the team in Boston, Massachusetts, as he is heading home to Montreal to be with his family. Sullivan announced that his father passed away. 

Letang made a herculean comeback after suffering the second stroke of his career, only missing a handful of games in December. In 29 games played this year, he has compiled 16 points, with two goals. 

