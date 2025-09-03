Penguins announce bobblehead giveaways for 2025-26 season

The Pittsburgh Penguins have unveiled the team's bobblehead giveaway nights for the 2025-26 season.

The first 7,500 fans in attendance can take home the exclusive Penguins bobbleheads at select home games.

This season, the Penguins are honoring the team's "Big Three," consisting of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. All three bobbleheads interlock to create a larger memorabilia piece.

Crosby's bobblehead will be given away during the team's game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, Dec. 13.

Crosby's bobblehead will be given away during the team's game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, Dec. 13. Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Penguins

Malkin's bobblehead will be handed out during the home game against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.

Malkin's bobblehead will be handed out during the home game against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Penguins

Letang's figurine will be given out during the team's game against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Letang's figurine will be given out during the team's game against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, March 21. 2026. Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins will kick off their 2025-26 season against former head coach Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Oct. 7, before returning to Pittsburgh for the first home game at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 9 against the New York Islanders.