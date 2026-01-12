Penguins re-sign forward Blake Lizotte to 3-year contract extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed forward Blake Lizotte to a three-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

The deal runs through the 2028-29 season and carries an average annual value of $2.25 million, according to a media release from the team.

Lizotte, 28, is in his seventh NHL season and second with Pittsburgh. He has five goals and five assists in 35 games this season while playing a key role on the penalty kill, leading all Penguins forwards with an average of 2:32 of shorthanded ice time per game, helping Pittsburgh rank seventh in the NHL on the penalty kill at 85.6% when he is in the lineup.

Since joining Pittsburgh, the 5-foot-9, 176-pound forward ranks fifth on the team in goals (16) and eighth in points (30). Last season, Lizotte tied a career high with 11 goals in 59 games, matching the total he set with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Penguins are 20-9-6 in games Lizotte has played this season.

In 414 career NHL games with the Penguins and Kings, Lizotte has totaled 53 goals and 83 assists. He has also appeared in 15 career playoff games with Los Angeles, recording two points.