Penguins and Sports & Exhibition Authority reportedly agree to $6.8 million scoreboard expansion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The days of PPG Paints Arena having the third-smallest scoreboard in the National Hockey League will soon be in the past.

Now, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Penguins and the Sports & Exhibition Authority have agreed to $6.8 million in reimbursements that will cover the cost of an expanded scoreboard as well as replacing the sound system.

The new scoreboard will be 1,374 square feet larger than the one that has been used since the arena opened in 2010.

That will put the Penguins and PPG Paints Arena right in the middle of the pack when it comes to scoreboard size.

It will include features such as player shift tracking, skating speed, shot velocity, and other data from the ice.

While the SEA is paying $6.4 million for the scoreboard the Penguins are expected to pay an estimated $3-4 million.

These upgrades will represent the first significant upgrades in the arena's 12-year history.