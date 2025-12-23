Man struck, killed by vehicle in Brownsville

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Route 40 in Brownsville, Fayette County.

Police say the victim, Mark Smith, 30, died while on his way to work at a nearby McDonald's.

"I'm sorry. I tried," said Ryan Drupp as he spoke through tears. "God bless you. (I'm) sorry it had to happen around the holidays. I just wish I could've done more, but you do what you can. I tried my best."

Drupp performed CPR on Smith. Drupp is a respiratory therapist, trained for moments like this. However, he said nothing prepares a person for losing someone on the side of the road.

"I thought, 'Jump into action and try and save a life,' and unfortunately, it just didn't happen."

A source told KDKA-TV that Smith wasn't even scheduled to come into work; he volunteered. The source said Smith often walked because he didn't have a driver's license.

Smith later died at the hospital. Staff members learned of his death on Tuesday. Drupp learned of Smith's death online.

"I just wish I could've done more. (It's) sad. He was a young guy," Drupp added."I just want to say sorry to his family, God bless you all, friends family and rest in peace."