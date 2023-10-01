Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed after early morning crash in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle early on Sunday morning in Hempfield Township. 

According to the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office, at 5:30 on Sunday morning, 22-year-old Dominic Bottino was crossing Route 30 when he was hit by a vehicle. 

Once police, EMS and the coroner arrived, Bottino was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The coroner determined the cause of death to be blunt force injuries and it is considered to be an accident. 

Additional details will be released by Pennsylvania State Police. 

