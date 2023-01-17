Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian hit by driver of vehicle on Route 119 in Westmoreland County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (1/16)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (1/16) 03:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was hit by the driver of a vehicle on Route 119 in Westmoreland County on Monday.

Officials say the crash happened on Route 119 southbound just before the Technology Drive exit in Hempfield Township. The pedestrian was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh. Their condition is not known at this time. 

One lane of Route 119 is closed while police investigate. The call came in around 7:15 p.m.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 8:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.