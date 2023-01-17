Pedestrian hit by driver of vehicle on Route 119 in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was hit by the driver of a vehicle on Route 119 in Westmoreland County on Monday.

Officials say the crash happened on Route 119 southbound just before the Technology Drive exit in Hempfield Township. The pedestrian was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh. Their condition is not known at this time.

One lane of Route 119 is closed while police investigate. The call came in around 7:15 p.m.