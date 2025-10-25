Watch CBS News
Local News

One killed in pedestrian crash in Rostraver Township

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Rostraver Township early on Saturday morning. 

According to the Rostraver Township Police Department, just before 6:30 a.m., they were called to the 800 block of Rostraver Road for a reported pedestrian crash. 

Once they got to the scene, they found a man down in the middle of the road who had been hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Ultimately, the victim was identified as 52-year-old Darren Snyder of Monessen. 

When police got to the scene, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. 

As a result of the accident, Rostraver Road was shut down for about two hours. 

State police, the Monessen Police Department, Rostraver Fire Department, and other departments assisted in the response. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue