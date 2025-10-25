One killed in pedestrian crash in Rostraver Township

A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Rostraver Township early on Saturday morning.

According to the Rostraver Township Police Department, just before 6:30 a.m., they were called to the 800 block of Rostraver Road for a reported pedestrian crash.

Once they got to the scene, they found a man down in the middle of the road who had been hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ultimately, the victim was identified as 52-year-old Darren Snyder of Monessen.

When police got to the scene, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

As a result of the accident, Rostraver Road was shut down for about two hours.

State police, the Monessen Police Department, Rostraver Fire Department, and other departments assisted in the response.