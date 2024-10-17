Fall foliage hits its peak in Southwestern Pennsylvania this week. Maps show where the best views are.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Peak fall foliage season is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' weekly fall foliage report, consistently cold nights and cool days have led to colors blossoming across Pennsylvania, especially in the Pittsburgh area, where most counties are seeing the best colors right now.

🍁The Week 4 Fall Foliage Report is here!🍁



Cold nights and cool days have spurred colorful changes in Penn’s Woods. Bright color can be found from the southern Poconos though the middle and southern Appalachians. The Allegheny Plateau is gorgeous from northwestern Pennsylvania… pic.twitter.com/LraYtZcG2V — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 17, 2024

Foresters in Beaver, Butler and Armstrong counties report the northern area of the region will reach peak color this week, though lower elevations may be a few days behind.

"Hickories and sugar maples have started to pop with bright gold color and oaks growing at higher elevations and dryer sites have started to change as well. Many red maples are still holding on to colorful leaves, continuing to add reds and oranges to the landscape," the fall foliage report says.

In Forbes State Forest, which covers Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, white oaks are showing shades of burgundy while red oaks are popping with yellows, tans and browns.

Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties will be the last to show peak fall color in Southwestern Pennsylvania, the DCNR says.

(Photo: KDKA)

Where's the best fall foliage in Western Pennsylvania this week?

In the northern Pittsburgh area, the DCNR says it'll be a beautiful weekend to visit Beartown Rocks in Clear Creek State Forest, where you can catch a colorful view of the Clarion River valley.

South of Pittsburgh, the DCNR recommends a drive on Route 381 from Ligonier to Farmington with a stop at Ohiopyle State Park. A drive on Route 30 from Latrobe to Ligonier will also take leaf peepers past the hillsides of Loyalhanna Gorge, which is at its fall best.

The leaves are starting to drop in the Laurel Highlands, which peaked before surrounding counties, but if you're heading to the mountains, the DCNR says the best color there is along Chestnut Ridge.