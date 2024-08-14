Laurel Highlands nominated for America's best fall foliage destination

OHIOPYLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Laurel Highlands is once again in the running to be named the best destination for fall foliage.

A panel of experts nominated the Laurel Highlands for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The area has made the list before, and last year, Keystone State Park, which is nestled in the Laurel Highlands, took the top spot.

"Autumn colors peak in this region of the Allegheny Mountains around mid-October, making for a stunning show. The plethora of hiking and biking trails, including a portion of the Great Allegheny Passage, mean it's easy to explore the highlands during the height of the season. Several fall festivals add to the welcoming vibes in this region each October," USA Today wrote.

The Laurel Highlands is a popular spot for leaf peepers, offering over 3,000 square miles of abundant colors in 10 state parks and forests. It's also home to Mount Davis, the highest point in Pennsylvania.

(Photo: GO Laurel Highlands)

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the state has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other place in the world.

The Laurel Highlands is up against 19 other places, including the Adirondacks, Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains, the Finger Lakes region in New York, Washington's Mount Rainier, the New River Gorge in West Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley, Mountaineer Country in West Virginia and Hocking Hills, Ohio.

Readers can vote for their choices once a day until Monday, Sept. 9. The winner will be announced on Sept. 18.