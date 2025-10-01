Pavilion damaged after driver mistakes walking trail for road, police say

Pavilion damaged after driver mistakes walking trail for road, police say

Pavilion damaged after driver mistakes walking trail for road, police say

Allegheny County police are investigating a crash involving a pavilion in the South Hills.

The driver who was behind the wheel allegedly took a detour, turning the walkway into a roadway along Corrigan Drive at South Park. Police responded to the area for a crash around midnight.

"I don't think somebody was thinking right," a biker who didn't want to be identified told KDKA-TV.

The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company was also dispatched to the incident. Crews utilized tools in the department's specialized rescue trailer to stabilize the structure and ensure its safety for anyone who may walk down the path.

Police responded to the area for a crash around midnight. Photo Credit: Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company

"You can't mistake that for a road, I don't think; you can see the bike trail here," the biker said.

The driver is okay. People who enjoy the park hope the site gets fixed soon.

"It's a nice pavilion for people to sit and cool off when they are walking," said another walker.

Whether drugs and or alcohol were a factor in the crash is part of the ongoing investigation.