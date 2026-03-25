Paul Skenes renews support for Gary Sinise Foundation with 2026 strikeout campaign

Pittsburgh Pirates ace pitcher and reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, Paul Skenes, is once again placing his support behind the Gary Sinise Foundation to honor America's military personnel, veterans, first responders, and their families.

For the third consecutive season, Skenes will donate $100 for every strikeout he records during the 2026 campaign. Fans are also invited to join Skenes in helping raise $150,000 over the 2026 season.

"My partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation has truly gone beyond what I could have ever imagined," said Skenes. "While we can never do enough for our veterans, first responders, and their families, GSF's programs and resources prove what is possible when we actively step up for these incredible heroes who sacrifice so much to protect and serve our communities."

Skenes' connection to the military dates back to his time at the Air Force Academy.

In his first two seasons with the Pirates, Skenes became the first pitcher ever to start the All-Star Game in both of his first two years. The unanimous 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner led the National League last season with a 1.97 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, while earning a 10-10 record over 187.2 innings in 32 starts.

"Paul's journey to step up for our service members and first responders reminds me a lot of my own personal journey, from having family members who have served our country to getting out there to meet so many wonderful men and women who protect our communities and defend our country," said Gary Sinise. "On behalf of this grateful American, I want to sincerely thank Paul for stepping up in an even bigger way this year to support the Gary Sinise Foundation."

Those wishing to learn more or donate to the nonprofit can find more information at this link.