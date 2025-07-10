Paul McCartney bringing "Got Back" tour to Pittsburgh this fall

Sir Paul McCartney is touring the United States for the first time since 2022, and part of the tour will come through Pittsburgh in November.

The Got Back Tour continues this year, and on November 11, it will make a stop at PPG Paints Arena.

McCartney's tour will have 19 stops, including Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Denver, Atlanta, Nashville, and others, this fall.

The tour kicks off on September 29 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, and concludes with two shows at the United Center in Chicago on November 24 and 25.

McCartney's Got Back tour began in 2022 with 16 sold-out shows across the United States that led up to the history-making set at Glastonbury in June 2022.

He continued the tour in 2023 with 18 shows across Australia, Mexico, and Brazil, and then in 2024 he played shows in South America, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Now, he returns to North America with shows in the U.S. and Canada.

Presale and VIP packages will go on sale on Tuesday, July 15, at 10 a.m., and then general public sales will begin on Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m.

More information on ticket sales and ticket packages can be found on the Got Back Tour website at this link.