Pat McAfee brings popular ESPN show to Steelers training camp for 2nd straight year

At Saint Vincent College on Monday, fans filled the stands and the surrounding hillsides to see the Steelers have their first padded practice of camp.

But some fans not only came to see the team but also to see one of Pittsburgh's favorite native sports sons, Pat McAfee, who brought his ever-popular ESPN sports analysis show back to Saint Vincent College for the second straight year.

"What do you love so much about Pat McAfee?" asked KDKA's Chris DeRose.

"Ah, just because he is a Yinzer," said Ben Gritzer from DuBois. "He played for the Colts, obviously, but I love how he talks on his show; he has the Yinzer accent."

"I'm seeing the Pat McAfee show for the fourth time today. Twice in Morgantown, last year here, and then now today," said Trey Buckland from West Virginia.

"I love how he speaks his mind. He is not afraid to ruffle some feathers and do what he believes is right," said Elijah Warnick from Texas.

"I just love talking sports, so I love his takes on a lot of stuff. And he is a Steelers fan, which I love," said Elijah's wife Erin.

McAfee is a native of Plum, Pennsylvania, who, after playing football at West Virginia University, spent eight seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts. He started "The Pat McAfee Show" as a podcast in 2017, and since its ESPN debut in 2023, it has only grown in popularity.

McAfee spent nearly half an hour before Monday's show signing autographs and taking selfies with fans.

Jim Horwatt is a girls' flag football coach in Plum, and he says McAfee hasn't forgotten his roots and deserves a lot of credit for giving back to his community.

"His foundation, the 'We're All Mustangs Here' foundation, has generously supported the school district and all of the sports teams over the years, and it is just great that a guy contributes back to the community and the school," Horwatt said. "Not a lot of pro athletes do that. But he has just been great, and his foundation's been great. And he is just a great guy, and it is greatly appreciated by the school and the athletes. They can't thank him enough."