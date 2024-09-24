Car bursts into flames after crash along Parkway West in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A car burst into flames following a late-night crash on the Parkway West in Robinson Township.

The crash happened near the Ridge Road exit to the Settlers Ridge shopping complex just before 10 p.m. on Monday.

A car accident and fire at the Exit 61 off ramp has shut down I-376 Westbound in Robinson Township. One person has been taken away in an ambulance.



Fire Crews just arrived on scene. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Znv4aQ4FK8 — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) September 24, 2024

One person was taken to the hospital and witnesses say it all happened in a matter of seconds.

"There was a car coming," said C.J. Jenny. "By the time I hit my brakes, she was already sliding, so I hit my brakes more. She was already sliding. It's hard to explain, but she bounced. I'm surprised she didn't flip."

The westbound lanes of the Parkway and the ramp to Ridge Road were closed briefly.

The condition of the person who was taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.