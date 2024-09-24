Car bursts into flames after crash along Parkway West in Robinson Township
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A car burst into flames following a late-night crash on the Parkway West in Robinson Township.
The crash happened near the Ridge Road exit to the Settlers Ridge shopping complex just before 10 p.m. on Monday.
One person was taken to the hospital and witnesses say it all happened in a matter of seconds.
"There was a car coming," said C.J. Jenny. "By the time I hit my brakes, she was already sliding, so I hit my brakes more. She was already sliding. It's hard to explain, but she bounced. I'm surprised she didn't flip."
The westbound lanes of the Parkway and the ramp to Ridge Road were closed briefly.
The condition of the person who was taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.