Outbound lanes of Parkway East from Oakland to Squirrel Hill Tunnel reopen after crash

A crash shut down the eastbound lanes of the Parkway East in Pittsburgh for a brief period on Saturday morning.

According to PennDOT, all of the outbound lanes between the on-ramp from Bates Street at the Oakland interchange to the Squirrel Hill Tunnel were closed to traffic for about half an hour.

The crash was cleared, but it's still unknown how many vehicles were involved.

Two people had to be taken to the hospital, but their condition is unclear.

We're working to learn what caused the crash.