Watch CBS News
Local News

Outbound lanes of Parkway East from Oakland to Squirrel Hill Tunnel reopen after crash

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

A crash shut down the eastbound lanes of the Parkway East in Pittsburgh for a brief period on Saturday morning. 

According to PennDOT, all of the outbound lanes between the on-ramp from Bates Street at the Oakland interchange to the Squirrel Hill Tunnel were closed to traffic for about half an hour. 

The crash was cleared, but it's still unknown how many vehicles were involved.

Two people had to be taken to the hospital, but their condition is unclear. 

We're working to learn what caused the crash. Stay with KDKA.com for the latest.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue