Stabbing at park and ride center under investigation, one person hospitalized

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
One person had to be taken to the hospital, and an investigation by Port Authority Police is underway after a stabbing at a park and ride in McKeesport. 

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, just after 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, a person approached a bus driver who was on their lunch break. 

The person who approached the driver proceeded to take off their clothes at fight with bystanders. 

During the fight, the person who took off their clothes and began fighting with bystanders was stabbed in the chest and arm and had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance. 

Their condition was not made available. 

Another person was cut during the incident, but was treated at the scene and released. 

The bus driver was not hurt in the incident. 

