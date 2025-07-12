Stabbing at park and ride center under investigation, one person hospitalized

One person had to be taken to the hospital, and an investigation by Port Authority Police is underway after a stabbing at a park and ride in McKeesport.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, just after 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, a person approached a bus driver who was on their lunch break.

The person who approached the driver proceeded to take off their clothes at fight with bystanders.

During the fight, the person who took off their clothes and began fighting with bystanders was stabbed in the chest and arm and had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Their condition was not made available.

Another person was cut during the incident, but was treated at the scene and released.

The bus driver was not hurt in the incident.