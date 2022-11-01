Parent's Perspective: Pittsburgh Mom-Owned Market

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Starting a business is extremely challenging, but a group of more than two dozen moms are celebrating their accomplishments in a big way.

The first Pittsburgh Mom-Owned Market is happening soon.

The event will feature 26 vendors, all who are mothers, and they'll set up shop in Squirrel Hill at MomsWork, which is a non-profit supporting working moms.

Lindsay Applebaum-Stuart, who founded Mamalux, a loungewear company for moms who are breastfeeding, and now a mother to three, says she came up with the idea for the brand after having her first baby in 2018.

Building Mamalux from the ground up, she's met a lot of other women here in Pittsburgh who have done the same, and this event with allow some of those individuals to come together.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 13, and there you'll find a bread baker, glass art, arts and crafts, and more.

Because these are moms running the show, childcare will also be available on site so you can shop.

Anyone is welcome to attend.