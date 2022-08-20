Watch CBS News
Local News

Parents in custody after found in attic crawl space following infant's death

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Couple arrested after infant's death
Couple arrested after infant's death 00:24

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The parents of an infant who died last week are now behind bars.

James May and Shannon McKnight were found hiding in the attic crawl space in a Canton Township home.

The two had been in hiding for more than a week.

Their three-month-old died at the hospital on August 11.

Meanwhile, their 16-month-old was found with cocaine and fentanyl in his system during a wellness check.

Police are waiting on the infant's autopsy report.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 10:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.