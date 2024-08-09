How parents can play an active role in combating their child's back to school jitters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As we wrap up our Back To School Week here at KDKA, there are so many things you can prepare your child for as they head back to class, but is there a way to cure the butterflies, the knot in the stomach, the anxiety of venturing into a new school year?

According to the experts, you certainly can and it all comes down to being observant, empathetic, and patient.

It's the unknown, the things out of our control, that vibrate our nervous systems.

"Even if it's something we have done before, it's something we can feel nervous about if there's a performance expectation," said Dr. Gary Swanson, a child psychiatrist at Allegheny Health Network.

Dr. Swanson said that the performance pressure is real and that's a huge driver of back-to-school anxiety.

"Sometimes kids think that parents or schools are expecting a particular level of performance and what most people want is just for them to do their best," he said.

However, it's the social side of the coin that spawns the most butterflies. Dr. Swanson said whether it's a new teacher, a new class, or new kids they're going to be with, that social anxiety is real because they're wondering how they will fit in and find their place.

"I think for parents, they can remind kids that everybody's going through this," Dr. Swanson said. "All the kids are relatively new to each other and this is the chance to make friends. But everybody is as nervous as you are."

He added that the social anxiety of back-to-school is the most intense in the middle school years.

"Most people have 2, 3, 4, 5, at the most, real close friends, and so you're not looking to be popular with everybody," he said. "You don't have to please everybody."

Dr. Swanson also advises parents to not dismiss it if their child says they feel physically ill. He said that anxiety can lead to feeling a bit "queasy", as well as some shortness of breath or sweating.

He said that's perfectly normal.

This is also the time of the year for parents to be hyper-aware of their child's online interactions and to be on the lookout for any signs of bullying trouble. They may make a lot of friends online but it only takes one negative to send a child spiraling.

Finally, Dr. Swanson said the back-to-school jitters last a few days or so, but if parents see it lasting a month or more, it's best to reach out to their pediatrician, counselor, or the school to get an idea of what's going on.