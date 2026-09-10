Children and students often need mental health days. Here's what 2 Pittsburgh-area doctors said parents should know.

Do you ever feel like it's all just too much, and as a result, you need to take a mental health day?

Feeling overwhelmed and anxious is not just confined to adults; kids can feel it, too. So, is there such a thing as a child's mental health day?

The answer is yes, but the key for parents is knowing why and when they need that day off.

Between school, sports, extracurricular activities, and whatever else they may be into, it's not a stretch for your child to be stretched too thin.

"Absolutely, kids can burn out just like adults can," said Allegheny Health Network's Dr. Gary Swanson, a child psychiatrist. "I think it's important for the parents to know what is going on, what might be stressing the child out."

They're young, sure, but don't assume that youthful energy means they can handle it. Dr. Swanson encouraged parents to be vigilant, and if it's not entirely obvious, don't hesitate to do a little digging.

"It's possible there is something going on," he said. "I've got homework I didn't do; could there be a bully picking on them at school, or something happening on social media, and a kid is embarrassed about that."

Dr. Swanson said a mental health day for a child can help because it gives them a bit of a break to rest and recuperate.

Cleveland Clinic child psychologist Dr. Emily Mudd agrees.

"We absolutely need to take children's emotional well-being seriously, first and foremost," Dr. Mudd said. "Mental health days in general can be used effectively."

Effectively, however, means not using them solely for avoidance.

"When you're really anxious about something, avoiding isn't always the best response," Dr. Swanson said.

"This can be a really tricky pattern for a lot of families to get stuck in," Dr. Mudd added. "The longer we avoid school, the harder it is to go back."

So, the doctors said to use the day, but not just for TV and video games.

"If you're anxious about something, you've got to come up with a plan to deal with it, because whatever it is that's making you anxious might be there the next day," Dr. Swanson said.

Don't expect your child to tell you they need a mental health day; it's more likely to surface as a physical problem like a stomachache, but if it happens repeatedly, there could be something else going on.