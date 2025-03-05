Parent accused of assaulting Brashear High School security officer

A parent is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a security officer at Brashear High School, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools said.

In a statement, Pittsburgh Public Schools said the fight happened while the officer was "working to de-escalate a potential conflict" between two middle school students who were on school grounds.

The district said the officer was treated by paramedics, and no students were injured.

The parent, whose name wasn't released, could now be banned from school property, the district said.

"Pittsburgh Public Schools takes incidents of violence seriously. In addition to criminal charges, the parent faces potential banning from school property in accordance with district policy. Ensuring a safe and secure environment for our students and staff remains our top priority," the district's spokesperson said in a statement.

It's the latest fight between a school security officer and a parent in the Pittsburgh area. Last month, Munhall police said the Homestead fire chief got into a fight with a security guard at Steel Valley School District.