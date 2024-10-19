Panther Hollow Bridge temporarily closed to traffic beginning this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Panther Hollow Bridge will be closed to traffic beginning today according to the city "out of an abundance of caution."

The closure begins today and a date for reopening has not yet been set.

"Based on the recommendation of PennDOT and the inspection consultant we will be closing the bridge as a public safety measure until further analysis can be completed. DOMI is working to post barricades and bridge closed signs on Saturday. We hope to have detour signage in place within the next several days," said Chief Engineer Eric Setzler.

Repairs will be made once PennDOT inspects the bridge.

A detour is in place taking traffic through Schenley Drive, Wightman Street, Beacon Street, and Hobart Street.

The detour in place for the Panther Hollow Bridge closure City of Pittsburgh

"I made a pledge to the residents of Pittsburgh that I will not hesitate to close a bridge for the safety of our citizens, said Mayor Ed Gainey. "Thanks to the Bridge Asset Management safety systems that we have put in place, we've been made aware of this situation early, allowing us to act in a proactive manner to close this bridge."

More details can be found on the city's Bridge Asset Management Program website at this link.