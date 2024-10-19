Watch CBS News
Local News

Panther Hollow Bridge temporarily closed to traffic beginning this weekend

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Panther Hollow Bridge will be closed to traffic beginning today according to the city "out of an abundance of caution." 

The closure begins today and a date for reopening has not yet been set. 

"Based on the recommendation of PennDOT and the inspection consultant we will be closing the bridge as a public safety measure until further analysis can be completed. DOMI is working to post barricades and bridge closed signs on Saturday. We hope to have detour signage in place within the next several days," said Chief Engineer Eric Setzler.

Repairs will be made once PennDOT inspects the bridge. 

A detour is in place taking traffic through Schenley Drive, Wightman Street, Beacon Street, and Hobart Street. 

pantherhollow.png
The detour in place for the Panther Hollow Bridge closure City of Pittsburgh

"I made a pledge to the residents of Pittsburgh that I will not hesitate to close a bridge for the safety of our citizens, said Mayor Ed Gainey. "Thanks to the Bridge Asset Management safety systems that we have put in place, we've been made aware of this situation early, allowing us to act in a proactive manner to close this bridge."  

More details can be found on the city's Bridge Asset Management Program website at this link

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.