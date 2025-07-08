Watch CBS News
Pamela's Diner in Pittsburgh named Pennsylvania's best diner in new ranking

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Pamela's Diner in Pittsburgh has long been recognized for being a great breakfast spot in the city but its now getting some statewide and national recognition. 

A new ranking from LoveFood.com lists the best diner in each state and Pittsburgh's Pamela's Diner was listed as the best in Pennsylvania. 

screenshot-2025-07-08-011835.png
P&G's Pamela's Diner in Pittsburgh has been named the best diner in Pennsylvania according to a new ranking from LoveFood.com.  KDKA

Pamela's, which operates locations in the Strip District, in Mt. Lebanon, in Shadyside, and in Oakland, says "Best breakfast in the Burgh since 1980" on its website and the new ranking from LoveFood.com tends to agree with that sentiment. 

"The hotcakes sell like, well, hotcakes, at Pamela's Diner, which has several locations in Pittsburgh," the online review says. "They come crêpe-style, with perfectly crisped edges and a choice of toppings (such as bananas, chocolate chips, walnuts, and whipped cream). Whatever else you order, they're a must-try. Not that the rest of the menu isn't excellent; you can't go wrong with any of the dishes, from omelets to specials like chorizo hash." 

The full list of diners across the country can be found online

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

