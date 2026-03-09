Page's Dairy Mart kicks off 75th season with exciting day on East Carson Street

Page's Dairy Mart opened for the season on Monday, kicking off the 75th season at the historic Pittsburgh ice cream shop along East Carson Street.

After a winter that hit the Pittsburgh area hard with heavy snow and record cold temperatures, it was a welcomed taste of spring on the city's South Side.

"This feels like the city is finally waking up after being asleep all winter," Nellie Downie said.

On perfect day that was clear and warm, one of the unofficial signals of spring went up for all to see.

Page's Dairy Mart opened Monday for its 75th season along East Carson Street. KDKA Photojournalist Bryan Orr

"We just figured, why not on opening day because it's a beautiful day and we have to take advantage of that in Pittsburgh," Jadyn Perry said.

As is the custom at Page's, the line wrapped around the building from the front end on East Carson Street all the way around to near Becks Run Road.

But the crowd didn't seem to mind.

"It's worth it," said Brenda Briley.

"I was in the line, I think, for about 30 minutes," Downie said. "I decided to go for a small, vanilla soft serve with rainbow sprinkles, keep it simple."

The annual regulars were out for opening day along with some people who made longer trips, on top of the longer wait in line.

But there weren't any complaints.

"I think it was only like 25 or 30 minutes, but clearly, it's worth it," Perry said. "We're from like Natrona Heights, Lower Burrell area, so like 35 minutes, 40 minutes. But everybody says it's so worth it – and who doesn't want ice cream?"

Some folks event got treats that weren't sweet, but it's about tasting the things that make you smile.

"This is a Black and Gold," Briley said. "It is ice cream, bananas, homemade brownies, fudge, and chocolate chips."

And just enjoying the first of hopefully many days out in the sun.

"You meet a lot of people," Briley said. "Everybody's having fun. Everybody dances because they've got good music, so you know, it's a very good vibe!"