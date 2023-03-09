Page's Dairy Mart opening for the 2023 season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a day that many will be screaming for ice cream -- as Page's Dairy Mart on Pittsburgh's South Side is set to open for the 2023 season.

The business has been offering sweet treats for 72 years.

KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing

Employees are ready and waiting to serve gallons of ice cream to both regulars and newbies, and you can expect to see some new features this year.

"We redid the history board in the back, that was our off season project this year," said Margie Prusa. "We will be introducing a few new food items during the season. We are going to be doing an Italian hoagie and a few more sundaes. We'll get something new here and there throughout the year."

Page's will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Prusa tells KDKA that the business can serve up to 100 gallons of ice cream on their busiest days.

The season wraps up in October.