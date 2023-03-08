Page's Dairy Mart on the South Side set to open for the season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's another sign that spring is almost here -- Page's Dairy Mart on the South Side is set to open tomorrow for another season.
It'll be the company's 71st year in business.
Owners have been offering ice cream treats along East Carson Street for generations of Pittsburgh families.
They offer items for the whole family, including dairy-free options.
