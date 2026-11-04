Security footage shows car slamming into popular Pittsburgh ice cream truck

Early on Wednesday morning, a car slammed into Page's Dairy Mart's ice cream truck on the South Side.

According to a post on Page's Dairy Mart's Facebook page, surveillance footage showed the sedan speeding into their parking lot and hitting the truck.

Surveillance footage shows a car crashing into Page's Dairy Mart's ice cream truck. Page's Dairy Mart/Facebook

"We worked so hard to bring that truck back to life, and we loved spending our first summer out on the road with it," the post read. "To have something we put so much time, effort, and love into damaged by someone else's reckless and careless actions is heartbreaking in more ways than one. We're hopeful that law enforcement will identify those responsible and hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

The video also showed two people fleeing the scene after crashing into the truck.

So far, no injuries have been reported, and Page's said on Wednesday morning they're still assessing the damage done to the truck.

A long-time favorite in Pittsburgh, back in 2025, Page's Dairy Mart announced they had purchased the truck and would take their popular ice cream on the road.

"We're so excited for this next big adventure; thank you for all the support you've given us to get us here!" Page's said.