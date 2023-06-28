Oakland restaurant hit with consumer alert after inspector finds roaches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A restaurant in Oakland was hit with a consumer alert after an inspector found roaches and rodent droppings.

The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert for Pad Thai Noodle on North Craig Street after an inspection on Monday.

According to the inspection report, there were live roaches in a sticky trap in the kitchen and there were rodent droppings "on all levels of surfaces."

While the inspector was there for more than an hour and a half, the inspector didn't see anyone wash their hands while multiple orders were being prepared.

Some food also wasn't stored at a low enough temperature, and the inspector said some food contact surfaces were soiled.

Whenever the consumer alert is removed, the Health Department's website will be updated.