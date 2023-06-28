Watch CBS News
Consumer

Oakland restaurant hit with consumer alert after inspector finds roaches

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A restaurant in Oakland was hit with a consumer alert after an inspector found roaches and rodent droppings. 

The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert for Pad Thai Noodle on North Craig Street after an inspection on Monday.

According to the inspection report, there were live roaches in a sticky trap in the kitchen and there were rodent droppings "on all levels of surfaces." 

While the inspector was there for more than an hour and a half, the inspector didn't see anyone wash their hands while multiple orders were being prepared. 

Some food also wasn't stored at a low enough temperature, and the inspector said some food contact surfaces were soiled. 

Whenever the consumer alert is removed, the Health Department's website will be updated.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 2:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.