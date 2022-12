Pa. State Police searching for suspect in ATV theft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State Police in Greensburg are searching for a suspect accused of stealing an ATV.

Troopers say someone stole an ATV from Tractor Supply in Mt. Pleasant.

A surveillance photo shows the truck that police say was used in the theft.

If you know anything, give police a call.