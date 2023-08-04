Watch CBS News
Pa. State Police searching for missing 12-year-old Alaina Mason

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old, Alaina Mason who left her home overnight in White Township, Indiana County. 

Picture of Alaina Mason provided by state police Pennsylvania State Police

According to state police, overnight, Mason left her home in the 4000 block of Route 286 Highway West and has yet to return. 

She's described as 4'11", 107 pounds, with brown eyes and long, brown curly hair. 

When she was last seen, she was wearing a red and white lifeguard sweatshirt over a white t-shirt with pink lettering. 

She was also in skinny, ripped blue jeans and white-purple-green Nike Air Max shoes. 

Anyone who sees Alaina is asked to call 911 immediately. 

August 4, 2023

