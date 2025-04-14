Pa. Secretary of Transportation advises some residents to wait on getting Real ID

If you've put off getting a Real ID, you're far from alone.

As of April 14, only about 27% of Pennsylvanians have real IDs, and enforcement begins May 7.

Secretary Mike Carroll says PennDOT is doing its best to deal with the hours-long lines at DMVs.

But he now says if you can wait, either because you have a passport or don't plan to fly soon, it may be wise to do so. You'll probably have an easier time getting your Real ID after enforcement begins May 7.

"At this point, we're open every day of the week except Sunday. Those Monday hours will continue every week except Easter Monday for the foreseeable future," said Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll. "PennDOT will do their best to make sure you have the right documents, so you don't spend hours waiting in line. We're going to try and triage that line as much as possible."

If you need to do a non-Real ID transaction, like renewing your registration or requesting your driver history, your best bet is to do it online on the PennDOT website.