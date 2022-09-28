Pa. Resources Council hosting final 'Hard To Recycle' event of the season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is still time to sign up for the final "Hard to Recycle" collection event of the season.

The event is hosted by the Pennsylvania Resources Council and for a fee, people can drop off TVs, monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, freon appliances, and more.

Other items that can be dropped off free include cell phones and computer accessories.

The event is set for this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Settlers Cabin Wave Pool.

You can sign up and see a full list of items they will be taking at this link.