Pa. representatives returning to Harrisburg to vote on several key matters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania state representatives are returning to Harrisburg today for a voting session and several key matters are up for discussion.

This will be the first voting session in the State House since July 7 and one of the things facing representatives will be finishing up the budget.

Governor Shapiro signed the $45 billion budget last month -- but lawmakers still need to approve the release of money for several programs.

That will come in the form of code bills, which direct how $1.1 billion on programs will be spent on programs including those for public legal defense, housing, and aid for poorer school districts.

Getting state funding for Pitt, Penn State, Temple, Lincoln universities will also be up for discussion. $600 million that could provide tuition discounts is waiting for approval in Harrisburg.

There's also a bill in the House to change the date of the 2024 Presidential primary election.

The bill approved by the state government committee would move the primary from April 23 to March 19.

The reason for the move would be to avoid voting on the first day of Passover next year. Under current law, Pennsylvania's primary date is the fourth Tuesday in April.

Under the current landscape of the House, it might be difficult to get anything passed, as right now, the party tally in the chamber is tied at 101-101 -- but that will change as soon as next week.

Democrat Lindsay Powell won last week's special election in Allegheny County for the open 21st District seat vacated by former Rep. Sara Innamorato.

Powell won't be sworn in until the results have been certified. The Allegheny County Board of Elections meets on Monday to do just that -- then the results will also be reviewed by the Secretary of State's Office.