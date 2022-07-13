Pa. Governor Tom Wolf heads to White House to discuss American Rescue Plan funding

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Later this morning, Governor Tom Wolf will be arriving in Washington DC.

His focus will be on the health care workforce, which has been struggling for years. He will also be discussing the state's hundreds of millions of American Rescue Plan funding.

He will be joining Vice President Kamala Harris, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, and others for the half-day summit.

Around $225 million will be spread out across the state for health care worker retention and recruitment efforts, home, and community care staff and to expand the nurse loan forgiveness program.

There are also discussions to put money towards recruiting childcare workers.

The issue that so many communities continue to face--a workforce shortage. Leaders say it was a problem before the pandemic but has only grown since then. And while some industries have rebounded, the healthcare field has not.

The half-day summit begins at 11 a.m. and will include leaders from across the United States.