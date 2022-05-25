Pa. Department of Environmental Protection to hold virtual meeting on coal mine expansion
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Tonight, Donegal residents will get their chance to weigh in on the possible expansion of a coal mine along the Westmoreland-Fayette County border.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is holding an informal conference virtually.
The company that owns Rustic Ridge Number One requested a permit to expand the mine more than 1,400 acres.
The hearing begins at 6 p.m.
You can register and attend the meeting by following this link.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.