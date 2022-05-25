Watch CBS News
Pa. Department of Environmental Protection to hold virtual meeting on coal mine expansion

/ CBS Pittsburgh

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Tonight, Donegal residents will get their chance to weigh in on the possible expansion of a coal mine along the Westmoreland-Fayette County border.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is holding an informal conference virtually.

The company that owns Rustic Ridge Number One requested a permit to expand the mine more than 1,400 acres.

The hearing begins at 6 p.m.

You can register and attend the meeting by following this link.

First published on May 25, 2022 / 10:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

