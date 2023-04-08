Pa. Department of Environmental Protection issuing fish consumption advisories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the fishing season in full swing, there are some fish anglers shouldn't be eating.

The Department of Environmental Protection said this is due to toxins such as mercury in specific fish populations in several bodies of water across Pennsylvania.

Among those on the list to avoid eating are carp in the Ohio River in Allegheny and Beaver counties. Experts are advising not to eat channel catfish in the Mahoning River in Lawrence County.

A full list can be found by clicking here.