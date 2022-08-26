Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro suing company over rent-to-own scheme

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The state attorney general is suing a company over its rent-to-own scheme targeting low-income Pennsylvanians.

Josh Shapiro said Progressive Leasing violated a state disclosure law that ensures hefty leasing fees are shown clearly to customers.

"This company used deceptive practices to take advantage of low-income Pennsylvanians," said Shapiro. "Consumers deserve to have all the information about a rental-purchase agreement so they can make an informed choice that makes the most sense for them and their families. My office will continue to enforce laws designed to inform and protect Pennsylvania consumers."

Residents exploring rent-to-own options should look for physical tags on the property, including the rental payment amount, the cash price, the total number of payments required, and the full cost of the lease.