AG Dave Sunday announces settlement with debt settlement businesses that were allegedly illegally operated

Attorney General Dave Sunday has announced a settlement with Accelerated Debt Settlement, Inc. and its affiliates after the businesses claimed they could shrink or settle consumer debts while demanding illegal, upfront payments.

Accelerated Debt Settlement has agreed to pay $550,000, with $500,000 going to affected consumers. Accelerated Debt Settlement and its affiliates are also prohibited from advertising and selling services in Pennsylvania until proper licenses are obtained, per a press release from the attorney general's office.

"Everyone is looking for avenues to minimize or erase debt, and these companies preyed on consumers looking for a lifeline," Attorney General Sunday said. "This settlement puts a stop to Accelerated Debt Settlement operating in Pennsylvania without a license and brings much-needed monetary relief to consumers."

Refund checks will be distributed by the Office of Attorney General, ranging from $2,850 to $19,998.

The businesses allegedly failed to provide their services as advertised and accepted unlawful advance payments ranging from $1,200 to $17,500, the press release added. The settlement alleges that the businesses engaged in a "pattern of misconduct" that violated Pennsylvania's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, the Debt Settlement Services Act, and the Federal Telemarketing Sales Rule.

Consumers who may have been impacted by Accelerated Debt Settlement, Inc., have 90 days to file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General to be eligible for a refund. Consumers may file a complaint online, by phone at 1-800-441-2555, or by email at this address.