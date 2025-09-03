Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down 62nd Street Bridge

The 62nd Street Bridge connecting Pittsburgh's Stanton Heights neighborhood and Sharpsburg Borough is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The bridge is closed in both directions while first responders are working to empty the trailer so that the truck can be uprighted and the bridge can be reopened.

The 62nd Street Bridge connecting Pittsburgh and Sharpsburg was closed after a tractor-trailer rolled over. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It's unclear when the bridge is expected to reopen.