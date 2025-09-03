Watch CBS News
Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down 62nd Street Bridge

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

62nd Street Bridge closed due to tractor-trailer rollover crash
62nd Street Bridge closed due to tractor-trailer rollover crash 00:57

The 62nd Street Bridge connecting Pittsburgh's Stanton Heights neighborhood and Sharpsburg Borough is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer. 

The tractor-trailer crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The bridge is closed in both directions while first responders are working to empty the trailer so that the truck can be uprighted and the bridge can be reopened.

dji-fly-20250903-033802-2-1756885260283-photo.jpg
The 62nd Street Bridge connecting Pittsburgh and Sharpsburg was closed after a tractor-trailer rolled over.  KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

It's unclear when the bridge is expected to reopen. 

