Man in critical condition, woman in serious condition following crash on Liberty Bridge

Two people taken to the hospital after crash on Liberty Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is in critical condition and another is in serious condition after a crash on the Liberty Bridge.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a man and woman were involved in the crash and taken to the hospital. The man is in critical condition and the woman is in serious condition.

That crash closed the Liberty Bridge for hours but as of this morning, it has reopened.

First responders were called to the bridge just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Police said a woman was headed inbound on the bridge and attempted to change lanes to pass another vehicle - that's when the man swerved into the outbound lane and struck a different car head-on.

The impact caused the man's vehicle to flip onto its side.

Once on the scene, medics were able to get the man and woman to the hospital.

The woman in the first car that attempted to change lanes stayed on the scene and spoke with police.

The ages of those involved have not been disclosed.

Crash reconstruction investigators are looking into the crash as of this morning.

