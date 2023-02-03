Watch CBS News
Over 200 bags of heroin found in Hempfield Township Red Roof Inn following arrest

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GREENSBURG, PA (KDKA) - 200-300 bags of heroin, cocaine, meth and drug paraphernalia were found in a room at the Red Roof Inn in Hempfield Township following a search of a fugitive, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office. 

41-year-old Charles Kutzer is facing drug-related charges after deputies say he was renting out a room for fugitive, Kelly Preacher, that led officials to finding the large stash of drugs on Jan. 31. 

Preacher was found hiding in the room.

Kutzer is in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bond. 

First published on February 3, 2023 / 4:01 PM

