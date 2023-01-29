'Our community was hit hard:' Volunteers at Fallen Officers Food Drive help food banks

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) - On Saturday, the annual Fallen Officers Food Drive was held in Westmoreland County, helping neighbors in need while also paying tribute to fallen police chief Justin McIntire, officer Brian Shaw, and officer Derek Kotecki.

Dozens of people gathered in Lower Burrell to remember the three fallen officers, who died while in the line of duty.

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed on January 2 while in pursuit of a wanted man on probation.

New Kensington Police officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed in November 2017 and Lower Burrell officer Dereck Kotecki was shot and killed in 2011.

"We got involved with law enforcement because our community was hit hard," said David Magill, the owner of Mogie's Irish Pub, where the food drive is held.

In their honor, several groups are now finding ways to keep their memories alive while also helping others.

"This initially started because we were aware of how low the local pantries and food banks' shelves get after Christmas because they feed so many people, so we wanted to start a food drive to replenish the shelves of our local food banks," said Leslie Zellers, the co-founder of the Fallen Officers Food Drive. "We know how important our law enforcement officers are to our communities."

More than three dozen volunteers help make the event possible, including local police, ensuring food donations get where they need to go.

"I feel sad we're doing this again in such a small community, but we're all very happy to see the outpouring of support from our community," said Shasta Biricocchi.

Next, the group will be hosting a "Back the Blue" event in hopes to bring in donations for Chief McIntire's family.

That event will happen on February 25 in New Kensington.