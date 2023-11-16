Operation Santa in Pittsburgh now without a home as event approaches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Organizers of the popular Operation Santa family military carnival just found themselves out in the cold.

The space that was donated to organizers for the event, scheduled for Dec. 9, was pulled out from under them.

The non-profit organization Heroes Supporting Heroes had an agreement to use the former Sears location at the Mall at Robinson, but hours before truckloads of supplies and volunteers arrived to set up and decorate, it received an email saying it would need to find another space.

After a year's hiatus due to a lack of funding and nowhere to hold the event, this year marks the 10th-anniversary revival, with plans to serve thousands of military families and veterans.

They need a very large space and are racing against the clock.