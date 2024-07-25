Toll booths will soon be a thing of the past on the Pennsylvania Turnpike

PA Turnpike shifting away from toll booths, rolling out "open road tolling" across east PA Turnpike shifting away from toll booths, rolling out "open road tolling" across east 00:46

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Toll booths will soon be a thing of the past on the eastern and northeastern portions of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Officials spoke more about the upcoming switch to "open road tolling" on July 24.

The cashless, free-flowing mode of collecting tolls eliminates the need for separate toll lanes and booths. All you'll need to do is drive under a collecting gantry and have your EZ Pass mounted if you pay that way.

"You don't have to do anything different, your tolls will still be collected, sent to you in mail if you're toll-by-plate or deducted from your EZ Pass account," said Craig Shuey, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's chief operating officer.

The commission says the new approach will help keep traffic moving — and make the highway safer.

Open road tolling will take effect on Jan. 5, 2025 on all parts of the turnpike east of Reading and on the Northeast Extension.

PennDOT wants you to make sure you mount your EZ Pass tag in your vehicle and have all your information including your vehicle and credit card updated.

Toll booths for the remainder of the PA Turnpike, from Reading and westward, will be eliminated in 2027.